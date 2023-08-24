Woman jailed over Carlisle hotel meet blackmail
- Published
A woman has been jailed for blackmailing a man for more than £9,000.
Mirella Kovacs threatened to tell the victim's wife that the pair had met in a Carlisle hotel and at his and his wife's workplace.
The 31-year-old, of Farmeloan Road, Glasgow, was sent thousands of pounds before being reported to police.
Kovacs pleaded guilty to blackmail at Carlisle Crown Court and was jailed for 28 months.
The victim was sent texts and called with threats of blackmail between February and June, the court heard.
Det Con Gabrielle Nicholson, of Cumbria Police, said "Kovacs blackmailed the victim who gave her the money in the hope the demands would stop.
"However, Kovacs continued to take advantage of the victim resulting in £9,180 worth of payments being made before the man reported Kovacs to the police.
"Blackmail can have a detrimental impact on a person, and we would encourage anyone experiencing this type of crime to report it to the police.
"I also hope that today's sentence will act as a warning to others that if you do carry out such an offence you will be brought before the courts."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.