Willom: Woman jailed for £1.1m farm estate fraud
- Published
A woman has been jailed for fraudulently trying to lay claim to her neighbour's farming estate after he died.
Janice Johnson, of Thwaites, Millom, Cumbria, forged documents claiming she was the sole beneficiary of her neighbour's property.
The 66-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud by false representation at Preston Crown Court.
Handwriting experts found that letters and documents had been fabricated.
The "complex investigation" concluded that Johnson made multiple attempts to acquire the £1.1m estate in Broughton-in-Furness.
She was found guilty of five counts following an eight-day trial.
Det Sgt James Graham, of Cumbria Police, said Johnson claimed that her neighbour had written letters naming her as the sole beneficiary.
"Some of the letters were deemed not to constitute a will and were worthless. However, claims were made against one letter with alleged witnesses that have since passed," he said.
"Johnson fabricated the documents and made repeated attempts to acquire the farm over a number of months, immediately after the owner's death.
"Enquiries were conducted with handwriting experts to determine the legitimacy of the claim.
"Johnson at no stage made any ownership of fabricating the documents in her plan to take the estate after her neighbour's death.
"Today's result means the rightful persons will inherit his land and assets."
