Flimby: Further flood defences to be installed in village
A flood-hit village is set to receive further defences in an effort to cut the impact of any future flooding.
Flimby was among parts of Cumbria that were badly hit by Storm Desmond in 2015.
Several defences have already been installed, but the next phase of works is due to start later this month.
Cumberland Council said once all the works are completed they will help "prevent the devastating impact" of flooding.
Several measures including remediation works to existing flood gates and the "substantial replacement" of a culvert on the A596 have already been carried out.
The local authority said a new diversion culvert - a system which helps water drain faster - will be installed at Cat Gill.
Meanwhile, a flood storage bund - which can hold water temporarily before draining into rivers - will be built at Penny Gill, and work on the culvert at Bragg Beck will be finished.
The measures are being funded as part of £1.5m grant from the Environment Agency's flood aid scheme.
Denise Rollo, executive portfolio holder for sustainable, resilient and connected places, said the works were of the "utmost importance".
"By mitigating the risks associated with flooding, we can prevent the devastating impact it can have on people's lives, their homes, and their families."
