Chalet owners hope to be exempt from second home tax rise
- Published
Chalet owners hope a government consultation will result in them being exempt from paying extra council tax.
The residents in Allonby say it would be unfair for them to pay double council tax if their "basic" properties are classed as second homes.
A government consultation, open until 31 August, is exploring possible dwellings which should be made exempt from council tax premiums.
Workington's MP said the chalet residents should not pay the premium.
The extra council tax is proposed as a way to tackle excessive numbers of second homes in tourist areas.
Cumberland County Council previously said it aimed to be as fair as possible.
It is considering the increases after campaigning by local politicians and residents who say second homes limit the availability of properties for people from the area.
A 50% council tax discount has already been scrapped for the chalet owners, with the part-time residents now having concerns about future rises in tax.
The Allonby Chalet Owners campaign group said most of its members would be forced to abandon their properties. Some have been visiting their properties for more than 70 years.
Residents fear that council tax rates could increase to more than £2,000 a year.
Under planning restrictions, the chalets cannot be accessed during winter.
The council said there were more than a hundred properties in Cumbria with restrictions on year-round occupation.
The consultation by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities states the government recognises that some properties cannot be used as a "sole or main residence", and proposes that such owners should be exempt from the second homes premium.
A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: "We understand the strong feelings of some second-home owners. We will look at all our policies, and at what options are available to us on this issue, within the framework of the law. We will consider this very carefully and make sure the outcome is as fair and equitable as possible.
"We have had lengthy discussions with the chalet owners, and we are committed to continuing to engage with them."
