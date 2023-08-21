Garden created for RHS Tatton Park Show moves to Irthington
- Published
A garden designed for a famous flower show has been moved back to the village where its designer grew up.
Danny Poland created his "gardening for wildlife" entry for the RHS Tatton Park Show after receiving an award from Cumbria in Bloom.
The small garden - which measured almost 10 sq ft (3m sq) - is being replanted in the heart of Irthington.
The 21-year-old, who is studying horticulture at college, said he hoped it would inspire other villagers.
He has taken elements of his original design, which was designed with help from Cumbria Wildlife Trust, and replanted them into a space between Irthington Church and the village's primary school.
Mr Poland said his love of gardening started in the village, which received an award for community pride in 2021 from Cumbria in Bloom, followed by a Silver Gilt award last year.
The organisation also awarded him with a Young Persons Champion Award in 2022.
Mr Poland said: "We brought as much back of the garden from Tatton Park as possible, as I designed the garden for our community, for everyone here to enjoy.
"It's fantastic to have been able to share it with everyone once home, which has also given the garden from Tatton Park a new purpose and lease of life."
Children from the local school have written wishes which are hanging on the tree in the new garden.
Ronnie Auld, chair of Cumbria in Bloom, said: "Danny's reuse of the garden is a great sustainable approach and we are delighted to have been able to support him in creating a Cumbria in Bloom garden for Tatton Park which now has a new life back in Cumbria."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.