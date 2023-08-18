Man who bit Cumbria Police officers jailed for four-and-a-half years
A man who "viciously attacked" police as he resisted arrest has been jailed for four-and-a-half years.
Mustafa Osman bit the first officer's arm when Cumbria Police responded to a report of criminal damage in Alston.
When a second officer intervened, Osman bit him on the finger and maintained his bite despite being Tasered.
The 27-year-old, of no fixed address, denied causing grievous bodily harm with intent but was convicted after a trial at Carlisle Crown Court.
He was also found guilty of causing criminal damage in the November 2022 incident.
Det Supt Jenny Beattie said the jail term sent a "clear message that assaults against emergency workers are not tolerated".
She added: "These two officers were simply doing their job and responding to an incident when they were viciously attacked."
