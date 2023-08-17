Man charged after drugs found in car on M6 in Cumbria
- Published
Related Topics
A man has been charged after police found drugs with an estimated value of £100,000 in a car on the M6.
The 40-year-old was stopped near Tebay, Cumbria, on Wednesday.
Officers found 10kg of amphetamine, 20 blocks of cannabis resin and 675g of suspected mephedrone (a type of amphetamine known as Mcat or meow meow).
Cumbria Police said the sting was part of Operation Alliance, set up to tackle serious and organised crime.
The man, from Merseyside, was charged with possession with intent to supply amphetamine and cannabis.
He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Carlisle Crown Court in September.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.