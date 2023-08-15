Keswick mum's breech baby arrives 34 minutes after 'mild squeezes'
- Published
A mother has been reunited with the medics dispatched to her home when she started to deliver her breech baby.
Naomi Clague, from Portinscale, near Keswick, had planned on having a Caesarean birth when she felt "mild squeezes" and thought she had "plenty of time" after her waters broke.
A team from Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) were dispatched after baby Maisie made a rapid arrival.
They arrived just in time to cut the umbilical cord.
Mrs Clague said: "I felt mild squeezes on my belly but it didn't feel like contractions, there was no pain, but then they came every 10 minutes.
"I got into bed at 01:00 BST and forty minutes later my waters broke so I woke my husband Richard up and told him to get some towels and ring the midwife."
After experiencing a 20-hour-long labour with her son Max, 3, Mrs Clague thought she had time to get to hospital.
But when her husband told midwives he could see the cord - they told him to dial 999.
GNAAS paramedic Terry Sharpe and Dr Lyle Moncur, arrived in a rapid response vehicle rather than a helicopter, to find Maisie had already arrived.
She was delivered by her dad Richard, with help from the 999 operator.
"It only took 34 minutes, she was born at 02:14 BST so it was pretty rapid, but considering she was the wrong way round, everything turned out OK," added Mrs Clague.
Dr Moncur said: "We train for obstetric emergencies, however, being asked to attend one in the middle of the night always gets the heart rate going.
"I was absolutely delighted to be told the baby girl had arrived safely and that mum was well."
Maisie is now "doing well" after undergoing surgery for a hematoma that developed shortly after her birth.
