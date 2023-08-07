Scafell Pike: Three rescue teams aid walker who plunged 65ft
Published
Three rescue teams came to the aid of a walker who had plunged 20m (65ft) down England's highest mountain.
Wasdale Mountain Rescue was called out to Mickledore - a ridge between Scafell Pike and Scafell in the Lake District - on Sunday to the man who could not walk after his fall from Scafell Pike.
However, high winds made the rescue difficult and two other teams had to be called in to help.
It took 17 rescuers almost seven hours to get the man to safety.
'Energy-sapping'
The Great North Air Ambulance was able to land at nearby Pulpit Rock, but the teams - made up also from the Duddon and Furness and Bowland Pennine mountain rescues - still had an uphill climb to carry the walker to the helicopter on a stretcher, rescuers said.
A spokesman for Wasdale Mountain Rescue said: "Attempts to get close to the walker were thwarted by gusty winds.
"As such, an energy-sapping uphill carry was still required, with helicopter medics in attendance after which the walker was flown to hospital for further assessment and treatment.
"We wish the walker a swift recovery, and massive thanks to all other MR teams that helped."
