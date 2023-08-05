Wigton fire: One person killed in house blaze
- Published
A person has died in a house fire in Cumbria.
Firefighters were called to a two-storey property on Wigton's Longthwaite Road at about 23:30 BST on Friday and remained at the scene for three hours.
Crews from Wigton, Carlisle and Aspatria attended and an investigation into the cause is under way, Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said.
No further details have been released about the victim.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.