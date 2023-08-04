Kirkby Stephen man spared jail after glassing guest leaving him scarred
- Published
A drunk man who glassed his house guest leaving his face scarred has been spared jail after "turning his life around," a court has heard.
Patrick Green, 31, of Briarcote, attacked Dale Pape in his flat on 4 September, 2021 during a row.
At Carlisle Crown Court he admitted unlawful wounding and was given a suspended 15-month prison sentence.
In an impact statement Mr Pape said his scar made him anxious and he thought he looked like a "thug."
Green, of Kirkby Stephen, was ordered to pay Mr Pape £800 compensation, complete 180 hours' unpaid work and take part in a 120-day alcohol abstinence monitoring programme.
The hearing heard how Green, who had been drinking whisky, had invited Mr Pape and two others back to his flat on the evening of the attack.
As Green became more intoxicated, he hit a wall with a hammer and punched a mirror, cutting his hand.
He then hit Mr Pape in the face with a glass after he stood up for a woman who was also at the flat, a court heard.
'Broadly reconciled'
The court also heard how Green was given a suspended prison sentence in 2022 for a domestic attack on his partner, who was punched, strangled and had thumbs inserted into her eyes.
Jeff Smith, defending Green, said that he had "turned his life around completely" in the last 18 months, reducing his alcohol intake and getting a job in a motorway services station.
Mr Smith said Green's attack on Mr Pape had been "appalling", but added: "He very much genuinely regrets the injury that he caused."
He also said the men had since "broadly reconciled".
Judge Nicholas Barker said imprisonment would be a "retrograde step."
