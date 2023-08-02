Vehicles banned from Carlisle street during peak school run times
- Published
Vehicles are to be banned outside a Carlisle school during certain times of the day, in a bid to improve safety.
A pedestrian and cycle zone was temporarily brought in last November in Harraby's School Road, a cul-de-sac which leads to Inglewood Infant School.
While there were fewer cars, some drivers flouted restrictions and the headteacher had been "verbally abused" several times, a meeting heard.
Cumberland Council voted on Tuesday to make the order permanent.
Vehicles will be banned during term time between 08:15 and 09:15, and 14:30 and 15:30.
There are exemptions for residents, emergency vehicles and blue badge holders.
A school spokesman said in feedback to the council more children had been walking, cycling and scooting since the trial was brought in.
Labour's Elaine Lynch, portfolio holder for lifelong learning and development, told the meeting the ban would also reduce pollution.
She suggested it should also be introduced in other areas.
"It's a big issue, particularly in the narrow streets like this, because this is where people are dropping children off," she added.
'Significant issue'
Labour council leader Mark Fryer said it would have to be enforced if it was made permanent, with those who did not follow the rules being prosecuted.
He was backed by Conservative councillor John Mallinson who said it was a "significant issue" at schools in his area.
"There can't be anything more important than the safety of our children. If you can't enforce the thing, then it will fall into disrepute," he said.
He called for better liaison with the police so offenders could be caught, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Liberal Democrat councillor Roger Dobson said enforcement should be factored in, adding: "We need to take into account that we are trying to change the culture.
"The majority of the problem is the parents taking their children to the school."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.