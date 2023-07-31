Kendal Calling: Sold-out event attended by 40,000 at Lowther Deer Park
About 40,000 festival-goers enjoyed four days of music at Kendal Calling with former Spice Girl Melanie C saying it was "good to be back up North".
For the 17th year in a row the event, at Lowther Deer Park near Penrith, was sold out.
Highlights included KT Tunstall joining Rick Astley for a rendition of AC/DC's Highway to Hell.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham also made an appearance to introduce Stockport band Blossoms.
Melanie C told the crowd that she had waited for years to play at the festival.
"Words cannot describe how it felt, what an incredible day. Thank you for having me and to the amazing crowd it's so good to be back up North," the singer said.
The festival spanned an area of about 2,000 acres, with about 5,000 staff working there at its peak.
Kendal Calling, the biggest festival in Cumbria, was first held in 2006 with about 900 people attending.
Happy Mondays, formed in Salford in 1980, were among more than 100 acts to play across nine stages this year.
Andy Smith, co-founder of the event said: "The tents are now being packed away ready for their next festivity and the curtains have closed on what has been an exceptional 17th year in the fields of Kendal Calling.
"What makes this festival truly special is the real sense of community.
"From Frank Turner joining Lottery Winners on their main stage debut, KT Tunstall teaming up with Rick Astley and Rick himself even jumping on percussion for a roaring performance of Charlemagne with Blossoms - the camaraderie stretched from the audience to the artists.
"This year has been truly magical."
