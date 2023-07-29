Call to reopen Lake District road shut after bad weather
- Published
Calls have been made to reopen a Lake District road which has been closed for nearly a year.
A section of road on the western side of Thirlmere Reservoir in Cumbria was blocked off over fears it was unsafe following severe weather.
Mark Hatton has set up a petition and said he feared the "beautiful, scenic route" could be permanently lost.
But landowner United Utilities said a "significant amount of loose material" over the road was "a major risk".
The company said several storms over the past year had caused "extensive damage".
It said it was working with Cumberland Council to work out the "most appropriate long-term solution" for the section of road, below Rough Crag.
The company added it had been agreed the route would remain closed until they were satisfied it was safe.
Mr Hatton, from Ambleside, disputed it was unsafe and said nothing had fallen off the crag in the 19 months the road had been closed.
"The only time anything fell off Rough Crag was during one of the most severe weather events to hit the Lake District in decades," he said.
Walkers and cyclists complain the closure means they can no longer complete a ten-mile (17km) loop round the reservoir.
"Plenty of people are setting out on this circular walk and they might only meet these fences after six or seven miles," Mr Hatton said.
"So they're given the invidious choice: turn around and just retrace your steps for another six or seven miles or find a way through these fences to get back to your car after only one mile," he added.
Mr Hatton said the only alternatives were a route via Ullswater, which was currently closed, or via Penrith and Kendal, which added an hour of driving.
People commenting on his petition said the closed route was safer for cyclists and walkers than the alternative A591, and was a useful route for emergency vehicles if that main road was blocked.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.