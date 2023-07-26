Lake District mountain rescuers renew plea amid rise in call-outs
Mountain rescuers in the Lake District have renewed their plea for people to prepare for trips out amid a surge in call-outs ahead of the holidays.
The Wasdale team has had 109 calls so far this year, up from an average of about 70.
Association chairman Richard Warren said a lot of calls could be avoided if walkers make sure they have the right kit and check the weather.
He told BBC Radio Cumbria teams were all volunteers with full-time jobs.
Mr Warren, chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association and a member of the Wasdale team, said they were already "very, very busy".
He said people planning a trip should check the Adventure Smart website and ask themselves three key questions.
"Do you have the skills, have you checked the weather and have you got the kit?" Mr Warren said, adding: "So many call-outs could be avoided if people just asked themselves those questions."
He said about 30% of calls were from people who were lost or missing, adding taking a map and compass was "essential" but many people did not have either.
Mr Warren also said one of the most important things to have was a mobile phone battery back up so rescuers could speak to and find lost people.
He also said hikers should have waterproof clothing, food and water and wear "good boots to prevent those lower leg injuries".
There are about 400 mountain rescue volunteers with teams on call 24 hours a day, Mr Warren said.
"Trying to get the number of call-outs down is really top of my agenda," he said, although he said people should call for help if they needed it.
He said the Lake District was "fantastic", adding: "To have a lovely day, that's the main objective."
