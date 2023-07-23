Blencathra: Bob Graham runner rescued after breaking ankle
A fell runner who was taking on a famous 24-hour Lake District challenge slipped and broke his ankle on Blencathra.
The party, which was doing the 66-mile Bob Graham Round route across 42 peaks, changed its course for a "safer option" due to bad weather on Saturday.
A man injured himself while going down Doddick Fell, with Keswick and Penrith rescue teams called to help.
Volunteers used a stretcher to bring him to safety, amid a "tricky" route.
The Bob Graham Round is a 66 mile (106km), 27,000 ft (8,229m) circuit of 42 of the highest peaks in the Lake District, completed within 24 hours.
Named after the Keswick hotelier who completed the course in 1932, aged 42, it is described by the club as "a testing ground for the supremely fit".
'Well-equipped runners'
A running party had been due to go down the normal Hall's Fell but the heavy rain saw them change their route.
The alarm was raised just after 07:15 BST, with some 27 rescuers facing their own challenge to reach the casualty, in an operation that lasted three hours.
"Some team members had to forego their usual Park Run for a jog up Blencathra instead," Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said.
"The team approached from Doddick Farm and initially battled through dripping wet head-height bracken before emerging from the jungle to continue up the fell path.
It described the runners as being in "good shape" despite the weather, being equipped with a bivvy bag, and encouraged other fell runners to take one with them.
"A group shelter was put over the casualty to offer more protection before the ankle was [re-aligned] without much in the way of pain relief," it added.
"The team returned to base for a well earned cuppa and bacon butty."
