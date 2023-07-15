Penrith teenager critically injured in lorry crash returns home
A teenager who was seriously injured when he was hit by a lorry a month ago is back home and "doing fantastically well", his friend has said.
Ben Ellis was airlifted to hospital after being knocked down near to the Kemplay Bank roundabout on the A66 at Penrith, Cumbria, on 14 June.
The 17-year-old under went surgery and was put into an induced coma.
Greg Cameron, captain of Penrith Cricket Club, where Ben plays, said: "It's nothing short of a miracle."
He set up a fundraising campaign to help Ben's family which has so far reached almost £20,000.
The money was intended to help with the costs of travelling to Newcastle's RVI, which is around 75 miles from the family home, as well as his rehabilitation.
"It has been hell for his family but finally some good news to come out of it all," Mr Cameron told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"Ben is doing incredibly well all things considering. He is walking, which four weeks ago was not on the cards."
'Non-stop smiles'
Mr Cameron, who visited his friend in hospital, said Ben had been expected to remain there for months.
"I got a text from Ben's dad on Monday evening to say he had got back and his mum was cleaning his room," he added.
"It was a bit of a shock to be honest, I wasn't expecting it."
The "sports mad" teenager played cricket at the club with his older bother James and also played football for Penrith 1st team.
Ben has since returned to his cricket club with his family to watch his team-mates train.
"They all came down, there were non-stop smiles on all of their faces," Mr Cameron added.
"It's fantastic to see them all happy again and now that he's back home everyone can see him and support him in his recovery.
"To see the support from not only Penrith, it's all across the county, even countrywide, it has been fantastic really."
Cumbria Police has appealed for anyone who saw the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A66 between junction 40 of the M6 and Kemplay Bank roundabout to make contact.
