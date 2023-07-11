Cumberland Council to spend £165k on road improvements
A main road will shut for two weeks for resurfacing work and the replacement of street lights.
Cumberland Council said it was spending £165,000 on safety improvements to Main Road in Seaton, near Workington.
It is also installing new patrol signs and warnings on the road, which is near Seaton Junior School.
The road - between the junction of Jackson Street and Derwent Avenue - will close on 31 July.
The council said it would resurface about 1,377ft (420m) of the road, while carrying out repairs to potholes.
"We apologise for any disruption with these works will cause," Denise Rollo, the council's executive portfolio holder for sustainable, resilient and connected places, said.
"We thank the local community for their patience and support while we make these infrastructure improvements."
