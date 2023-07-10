Workington: Moore siblings convicted over Class A drugs ring
Four siblings have been convicted of running a class-A drugs ring from Workington.
Brothers Kieran, Dean and Jackson Moore and their sister Amber Moore were snared by Cumbria Police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit.
Dean Moore, 30, and Kieran Moore, 26, were jailed for five years and six years respectively after admitting conspiring to supply cocaine.
Jackson Moore, 23, and Amber Moore, 29, were given suspended prison sentences.
Investigations were launched in May last year after police discovered a stash of cocaine on the outskirts of Northside, Workington.
Kieran Moore was seen visiting the location over several days and removed what were described as knotted bags, the force said, with officers also spying Jackson Moore at the site.
Drugs in wellies
As the investigation continued, a search warrant was executed at a house in Mitchell Avenue, Northside.
Kieran and Dean Moore were in the kitchen when police arrived, where a large block of cocaine was found on top of the cooker hob.
After further searches, more of the class A drug was found in the kitchen, before officers were led outside and discovered yet more cocaine hidden in a pair of wellies.
Two months later, police executed a search warrant at Amber Moore's house in Hillcrest, Northside.
In a cupboard they found a supermarket bag containing £16,000 in cash.
Tablets, later confirmed to be MDMA, were also discovered.
Det Insp Duncan Brooker, from Cumbria Police, said: "The hard work of our detectives pulled together an investigation that has once again put an organised crime group before a court and dismantled their operation.
"Our officers work all-year-round to protect Cumbria against serious and organised crime such as this - and this is just the latest group to face prosecution in Cumbria."
The family appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday where they were sentenced.
The brothers all admitted conspiring to supply cocaine, while Amber Moore admitted possessing ecstasy and acquiring or using criminal property.
Dean Moore, of Thwaite Bank, Northside, was jailed for five years and Kieran Moore, 26, of Far Moss, Northside, was jailed for six years.
Jackson Moore, 23, also of Thwaite Bank, Northside, received a two-year suspended sentence, suspended for two years, and was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work, plus 20 days rehabilitation.
Amber Moore, 29, of Hillcrest, Northside, was given an 18-month suspended sentence, suspended for two years, plus 20 days rehabilitation.
The family is due in court again on 29 November for a proceeds of crime hearing.
