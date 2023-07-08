Mountain rescue mission celebration interrupted by call out
A mountain rescue team received a callout while celebrating two members who had reached 1,000 rescues.
Keswick Mountain Rescue team were drinking beer and eating pizza to mark Peter Little and Chris Higgins having reached the milestone.
A callout came in at 20:40 BST. Fortunately there were enough members who had not been drinking and were able to respond.
Two women reported lost near Windy Gap were found safe.
According to the team, "the beer was flowing freely, pizzas were being devoured and the craic was good" when the callout came in.
A guesthouse had called for help when two women, who were walking the Coast to Coast, had not returned.
Two vehicles with team members found the pair near Windy Gap.
The rescue took just over four hours.
Team leader Chris Higgins said he could not think of a better way to celebrate 1,000 rescues.
