Cumbria NHS trust says beds freed up by care home discharges
Fewer people are being re-admitted to hospital - and beds are being freed up - as patients are discharged to care homes temporarily, NHS bosses say.
North Cumbria Integrated Care (NCIC) NHS Trust said it considered the service, which it has offered since the start of the year, a success.
It said it helped patients return home, instead of going into full-time care.
Health workers identify patients most at risk of getting injured if discharged from hospital to their home.
Patients are first identified by the intermediate care service team and then receive support from a range of people, including therapists, to help them recover.
How long the service lasts may change, depending on the progress they make.
The service works with patients from the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle, West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven and community hospitals.
Similar schemes are in place at other trusts across England, with patients temporarily discharged to nearby care homes.
Patient Marilyne Harris, who recently underwent hip surgery at Cumberland Infirmary, said being discharged to a care home before going home helped her regain independence.
'Help make toast'
She said, although she was reluctant at first, she received care with regular visits from medical staff, ahead of her complete discharge back to her home.
"Everything that we did was geared to getting you better and helping you go home,"she said.
"I was encouraged to help make toast for others that helped them see how independently I would be able to do things at home.
"Now I am home I am doing really well, you soon get back into your old ways."
Steve Atkinson, intermediate care service co-ordinator, said it was clear people "lost key skills" following a long hospital stay, putting them at risk.
He said: "Some people will not be able to manage walking any distance or stairs as they used to, others might struggle with meal preparation, managing medication and to manage personal care independently."
"[It] means they are more at risk of falls and accidents in the home", he added.
