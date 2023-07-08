Cumbria: Road closures to take place on A596
Road improvement works are taking place from Sunday, with roads closed throughout the night.
Cumberland Council is closing three sections of the A596 at Birkby to Prospect with diversions in place for six nights.
Resurfacing work will then take place on the A596 from Wigton to Thursby until Wednesday 26 July.
The council has urged people to plan their journeys accordingly.
The following sections will be closed from Sunday:
- Birkby to Crosby for three nights
- Crosby to Crosby Villa for two nights
- Crosby Villa to Aspatria for five nights
- Prospect to Aspatria, 20 to 26 July
- Wigton to Thursby, 20 to 26 July
