Carlisle: Hadrian's Wall Path to close for two weeks
Hadrian's Wall Path in Carlisle will be closed for two weeks for essential work to take place.
The closure will come in to place on Monday with a signed diversion in place.
Dying and diseased trees are currently overhanging the route next to the River Eden near the Sheep Mount.
Cumberland County Council says the "short-term inconvenience" is required to "ensure long-term safety".
A habitat assessment will be carried out to ensure work can be done in nesting season, it added.
Walkers will be able to continue the route on an alternative path, that will be signposted.
Cumberland councillor Denise Rollo, executive member for sustainable, resilient and connected places, said people's safety was of "the upmost importance".
"It has come to our attention that the trees in question pose a potential hazard to those using the footpath.
"To ensure the well-being and security of all users, it is imperative that these safety concerns are addressed promptly.
"We understand that the temporary closure may cause some inconvenience, and we apologise for any disruption this may cause.
"However, we believe that a short-term inconvenience is necessary to ensure the long-term safety and enjoyment of this beautiful part of our community."
