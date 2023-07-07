Piel Island's only pub The Ship Inn to be restored
Restoration work to help preserve the only pub on a remote island off the coast of Cumbria is getting under way.
Repairs to the exterior of the more than 300-year-old Ship Inn on Piel Island, near Barrow-in-Furness, are being carried out.
Westmorland and Furness Council said the work was "vital" to a building of "historical importance".
The pub will remain trading during the works, which need to be carried out during warmer weather.
Limewash, which is made from crushed limestone and was often used on buildings, will be applied to its walls, and the pub's windows will be restored, the council said.
Pub landlord Aaron Sanderson, who also serves as King of Piel Island, said the work would ensure it was "safe from the often harsh coastal winters we experience here while also keeping it looking its best".
"Both Piel Island and The Ship Inn are treasured by so many people in Barrow and Furness and indeed from further afield, with thousands making the journey to visit by ferry every summer," he said.
The council, which is the custodian of the 50-acre island and pub, said the works were being funded from its capital programme, which covers improvements.
Peter Thornton, cabinet member for highways and assets, said the island and pub had played an "important and fascinating role in the history" of the area.
"Taking care of an important building, particularly one with such a valuable heritage and history, is usually more complicated and requires special materials or techniques to be undertaken," he said.
"The work won't stop anyone from enjoying a trip to Piel or the pub this season and we wish everyone who does visit a wonderful time."
