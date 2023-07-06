Penrith barber's shop left burnt out after serious fire
- Published
A barber's shop and several flats have been burnt out in a serious town centre fire.
The blaze started on Middlegate in Penrith, Cumbria, shortly after 21:00 BST on Wednesday.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent five fire engines and an aerial ladder, with the fire put out by 22:00.
Cumbria Police was also called and roads were closed during the blaze and while crews were damping down.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.