Penrith barber's shop left burnt out after serious fire

The fire destroyed a barbers shop and several flats

A barber's shop and several flats have been burnt out in a serious town centre fire.

The blaze started on Middlegate in Penrith, Cumbria, shortly after 21:00 BST on Wednesday.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service said it had sent five fire engines and an aerial ladder, with the fire put out by 22:00.

Cumbria Police was also called and roads were closed during the blaze and while crews were damping down.

