Windermere 'Boat Doctor' celebrates decades in the job
A man who began repairing passenger boats as a 16-year-old is celebrating almost four decades in the job.
Alex Williamson, known by some as Windermere's "Boat Doctor", still fixes vessels in the Lake District at the age of 55.
He said his philosophy was "a boat needs to sail" and he is "always available" to make sure they do.
Mr Williamson said he also hopes to preserve the boats of Windermere Lake Cruises for future generations.
"There's nothing worse than seeing a boat stuck at the pier unable to sail for one reason or another.
"It can be anything from breakages, things wearing out, even sticking door handles.
"If a vessel doesn't sail it can mean disappointment for passengers and I hate that to happen".
Mr Williamson did a six-year apprenticeship and started crewing vessels operated by the Bowness Bay Boating Company which later became Windermere Lake Cruises.
The nautical enthusiast regards himself as "the custodian" of the company's traditional wooden vessels.
"I will not let them fall into disrepair on my watch," he said.
John Woodburn, operations director for Windermere Lake Cruises, described his colleague as having learnt his trade from "old hands".
"These traditional skills are almost a lost art. He has a rare talent for fixing boats".
Mr Williamson said there was something "magical" about seeing tourists heading out on the water.
"I get such a thrill when I hear people coming back from a trip saying what a wonderful time they had.
"I'm sat here now by the bay and lots of people are getting on the boats ready to head out onto Windermere. I just love it".
