Carlisle heroin addict jailed after snatching Covid pensioner's bag
A heroin addict who broke into a couple's home and stole a pensioner's handbag as she slept has been jailed.
Zoe Dixon was filmed on CCTV creeping into the Carlisle home in April.
The next day the victim, who had been diagnosed with Covid, found items had been bought from three local shops totalling about £170.
Dixon, 31, of no fixed address, admitted burglary and four fraud offences at Carlisle Crown Court, and was jailed for 20 months.
In moving impact statements read out in court the two victims spoke of being left paranoid and anxious after the crime, and feeling they had to lock themselves in their home in the aftermath.
"It has completely knocked our confidence," said the man.
The woman, aged 72, told how the pair had been diagnosed with Covid the previous day and described them both struggling to sleep for fear that there would be a repeat of the break-in.
A purse inside the bag had been given to her as a present by her mother just before she died, and held immense sentimental value, the court heard.
"Quite simply it has really affected me both financially and mentally," the woman stated.
Both victims said they remained worried months after the offending and hyper-vigilant about security.
'Long-lasting impact'
Dixon had more than two dozen previous offences for dishonesty on a list of 51 past crimes, including a past domestic burglary.
The court heard she had been a heroin addict since the age of 18 but now had a more constructive attitude towards her life and was keen to become drug-free.
However, Judge Nicholas Barker imposed an immediate jail term amid concerns about her failure to comply with rehabilitation work in the community.
"The offence of burglary is a quick and easy one to commit," he said.
"After all it just takes the breaking and entering of a person's property; a few items taken and then walk away into the night.
"But the effects of that are long-lasting and have a significant impact upon the sense of security and wellbeing that people can have in their homes."
