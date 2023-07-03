Murderer Kane Hull admits mobile phone arson plot
A murderer serving a life sentence for a knife attack has admitted plotting to torch a vehicle while waiting to stand trial.
Kane Hull was jailed for at least 28 years after being convicted over the killing of Ryan Kirkpatrick, who was stabbed in a Carlisle bar in September 2021.
Hull, 30, has now admitted possessing micro-mobile phones while on remand.
At Carlisle Crown Court, he also admitted conspiracy to commit arson.
Hull had hidden the phones inside his body while at HMP Frankland, in Durham, in October.
Analysis of text messages revealed he and another man were involved in a plan which saw a vehicle set on fire in the Morton area of Carlisle.
Hull initially denied two charges relating to the phones and a third of conspiracy to commit arson.
However, due to face trial later this week, he pleaded guilty to all three charges when they were put to him again as he appeared via video link from prison.
Steven Kidd, 25, of Oaklands Drive, in the Upperby area of Carlisle, had admitted conspiracy to commit arson during a previous court hearing.
The men are due to be sentenced on Wednesday.
Hull was convicted of murdering Mr Kirkpatrick following a trial last October.
The jury heard Hull, wearing a balaclava, had returned to a bar shortly after an altercation with Mr Kirkpatrick and stabbed him.
