Grange-over-Sands road shut after van and cyclist crash
A road will remain closed for several hours after a cyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash with a van, police said.
Emergency services were called to Allithwaite Road in Grange-over-Sands, Cumbria, just after 05:30 BST.
Cumbria Police said the cyclist - a man in his 40s - was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, while the driver of a white van was uninjured.
Drivers are being urged to follow diversions.
The force urged anyone with information to contact them.
