Barrow fire: Arson arrest over blaze that damaged homes
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a blaze which damaged a row of houses in Cumbria.
Eight properties were damaged and a total of 13 homes evacuated when the blaze broke out in Salthouse Road and Marsh Street, in Barrow, at about 17:00 BST on 22 June.
No-one was injured, Cumbria Police said.
The 30-year-old man arrested has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
On Thursday, shipyard worker Carolanne McInally told how she raised the alarm as she drove home from work.
After dialling 999, Ms McInally said she began knocking on doors urging people to get out and then drove a woman with four children to safety.
Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service declared the fire as a "major incident" with nine engines, including some from Lancashire, attending.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.