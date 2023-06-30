Carlisle man who bit partner's face was highly jealous, judge says
- Published
A man who punched and bit his partner's face was "highly jealous and possessive", a judge said.
Kenny Stilgoe, 35, formerly of Wigton Road in Carlisle, left his now ex-partner with bruising after the assault on 8 December.
He carried out the attack after becoming upset when she was waved at by another male as they walked home from the pub, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He was jailed for 30 months and banned from contacting the woman indefinitely.
The court heard how Stilgoe, a father-of-four, had pushed her to the ground, initially without injury, but became increasingly violent when they returned to her home.
Prosecuting, Kim Whittlestone said his behaviour worsened, before he punched and bit her cheek, causing visible injuries - and leaving her feeling scared.
"She [former partner] describes him switching between laughter and and anger," Ms Whittlestone said.
He was arrested, but later released on bail where he was banned from making contact with the woman.
However, the court heard on 4 January he "ransacked" and caused "significant and deliberate" damage to her home, while it was unattended.
A fish tank, containing an axolotl which was later rescued, was smashed, while a bird cage and television were among items damaged.
Stilgoe was identified after he left a mobile phone and footprint at the scene.
Passing sentence earlier, recorder Tony Hawks acknowledged Stilgoe had issues with his mental health.
However, he said his offending had been "disgraceful", saying he broke into the woman's home before "trashing it".
"It is absolutely disgusting behaviour. That was her home. I don't know what you thought you were going to achieve by doing that," he said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk