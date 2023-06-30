Carlisle cancer support pod opens at Cumberland Infirmary

The service has opened at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle

A centre which will provide help and advice to people with cancer has opened at a hospital in Cumbria.

Macmillan Cancer Support has spent £35,000 on a support pod at the Cumberland Infirmary in Carlisle.

The charity said it had been recruiting for volunteers to help "lend a listening ear and provide vital information".

Located on Newtown Road, near the hospital's main entrance, it will serve the community across north Cumbria.

A "quiet room" has also been created inside the hospital to provide a patient consultation area.

Kiyla Murray, lead cancer nurse at the North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Trust, said it was a "fantastic addition" to cancer services in the hospital.

She said it "will provide a friendly environment for patients, carers and family members".

Macmillan's Tina Thompson said the services at the centre will be run free of charge.

She said: "As the service develops there will be a team of trained volunteers on hand to answer any questions."

She added the centre would help provide practical, physical, financial and emotional support following a diagnosis.

It will open each day from Monday to Friday between 09:00 and 17:00 BST.

