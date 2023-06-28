Puppy gets head stuck in wall in Carlisle
- Published
An adventurous puppy had to be rescued after she got her head stuck through a hole in a wall.
Teale, a four-month-old labrador, became trapped in an extractor vent for a tumble dryer at home in Longtown, Carlisle, on Tuesday afternoon.
Rescuers from Carlisle East fire station arrived to find Teale "feeling very sorry for herself".
They managed to free her "with minimal fuss" using small tools and she was said to be "no worse for wear".
"She was very appreciative, and rewarded the crew with lots of cuddles and licks," a spokesperson said.
