Carlisle drink-driver caused £30k damage after crash
- Published
A drink-driver who caused £30,000 of damage when he crashed into two cars, shunting them into a house, has been jailed.
Mark Allen was driving a Ford Ranger when he hit with a Volkswagen and a Kia on Carlisle's Buchanan Road on 8 April.
The 49-year-old, of Woodrouffe Terrace, made off before almost hitting a bus, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
He was handed 10 months in prison after admitting driving and drugs offences, and was given a two-year driving ban.
The court was shown CCTV footage which showed a child run across the street just seconds before the crash.
Two residents were sitting in their front room when they heard a "huge bang," the court heard.
A passer-by saw the crash and contacted Cumbria Police, where she described the car as making off from the scene.
'Mayhem'
Police had also received calls from other members of the public who saw smoke and sparks as Allen made his way towards the city centre.
Prosecutor Tim Evans said minutes after officers found his abandoned car, he returned to the scene with family members who had been looking for him.
Allen admitted driving with excess alcohol, dangerous driving, failing to stop and possessing personal use cannabis, which had been found in his car.
Mr Evans said Allen told officers that he had been "having a bad day" following an argument at a party, adding that he "thought driving off was the way to go".
In mitigation, Jeff Smith said Allen "knows he is probably the luckiest man here in this courtroom this morning" and added "the consequences could have been dramatic, tragic".
Passing sentence, Recorder Tony Hawks said anybody who had seen the CCTV footage "would be appalled".
"It is no consolation to those who were terrified by your behaviour and were left out of pocket as a result of the mayhem that you caused that you were having a bad day," he added.
Allen must pass an extended test before his driving licence is returned.
