Views sought on £11m Maryport regeneration by Cumberland Council
- Published
Views are being sought on how £11m should be spent regenerating a harbour town in Cumbria.
Cumberland Council said ideas so far included a new play area in the Wave Leisure Centre and improvements to the promenade.
The money for the project has been awarded from the government's Future High Streets Fund.
A drop-in event to discuss proposals is taking place at Maryport Town Hall from 10:00 to 16:00 BST on Wednesday.
In April the council scrapped plans for a new swimming pool in the town because of spiralling costs.
A spokesman said the authority would have needed to find up to £500,000 a year to subsidise the running costs which was "unaffordable at this moment in time."
Plans to improve the promenade area include demolishing a disused toilet block to make way for a beach-side shop and café with outside seating as well as street art.
"The aim is to renew and reshape town centres and high streets in a way that drives growth, improves experience and ensures future sustainability," the spokesman said.
"We are confident that new and exciting alternatives can be found which will benefit Maryport for many years to come."
