Lanarkshire man attacked woman after Barrow-in-Furness funeral
- Published
A man who attacked a woman hours after meeting her at a funeral has been jailed.
Robert Riddick, from Fereneze Crescent in Hamilton, Lanarkshire, punched and kicked the woman at her aunt and uncle's home in Barrow-in-Furness.
The 31-year-old had got into an argument, waking neighbours, in the early hours of 21 August 2020.
At Carlisle Crown Court, he was sentenced to eight months in prison after admitting assault.
The court heard how he met his victim during a wake and they had been drinking until the early hours.
But after sharing a taxi to her home, an argument spurred Riddick into carrying out the attack.
Prosecutor Tim Evans said one neighbour saw the woman's head "go backwards with the force of the blow" after being punched.
When she stood up, Riddick tried to punch her again before pushing her into the street.
Meanwhile, a second neighbour said they saw him "raving and shouting abuse" before kicking the woman "as she lay on the floor".
The court also heard that the woman, who has since died, was found in the street with significant bruising to her face and back.
Recorder Tony Hawks heard Riddick had 14 previous criminal offences, including on females.
Passing sentence, he said he hoped he was "ashamed" of himself, and added: "I can't think of anything more disgraceful than kicking a woman in public in the street."
