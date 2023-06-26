Carlisle residents asked to give views on transformation
A council has urged residents to take part in a consultation on the transformation of part of Carlisle city centre.
Cumberland Council is planning to install more outdoor seating, street furniture, cycle parking, trees and plants in Devonshire Street and English Street.
The council said it would make the area "more vibrant and welcoming".
However, it said it was "reminding" people to give their views by Saturday.
Denise Rollo, the council's executive member for sustainable, resilient and connected places, said it had so far received "positive feedback".
However, she said the council "valued the opinions" of the community and was still "eager" for responses.
