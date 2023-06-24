Tributes to Carlisle footballer who died in Ibiza fall
Tributes have been paid to a popular footballer who died after apparently falling from a hotel balcony in Ibiza.
John McKenna, 22, from Carlisle, Cumbria, had been on holiday when the tragedy happened on Friday at about 11:00 local time (10:00 BST).
The Scotby FC player, an electrician, is reported to have fallen from the third floor of his San Antonio hotel.
His Sunday league club said it had "lost a legend, a brilliant player but an even better person".
It added that he would be "never forgotten but loved always. RIP big John."
Friend and former Carlisle United player Josh Dixon, who went to school with Mr McKenna, also paid tribute and said he was "absolutely heartbroken".
"One of my closest mates all the way through school," he wrote.
"Wherever you went you would put a smile on someone's face, will be a huge miss to us all. Rest easy big man."
Flowers have been left outside the club's pavilion, alongside a football shirt.
The Cumberland Football Association said it was "so sorry to hear this tragic news".
"Our thoughts are with John's family and friends as well as his teammates in the AFC Scotby family at this time and always".
Clubs from the Carlisle City Premier Sunday League have also sent their condolences, as well as other teams from the county.
The UK Foreign Office said it was supporting the family of a British man who died in Ibiza and was in touch with the Spanish island's authorities.
An investigation is continuing into what happened, which is being led by the Civil Guard.
