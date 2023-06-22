Donations smash target for critically ill Penrith teenage cricketer
- Published
An online fundraiser for a critically ill teenage cricketer which reached its £1,000 target in minutes has been described as "incredible".
Ben Ellis, 17, is in an induced coma in Newcastle's RVI after he was knocked down by an HGV on the A66 at Penrith.
He was flown to hospital by the Great North Air Ambulance on 14 June.
Penrith Cricket Club captain Greg Cameron said Mr Ellis's parents were "coping as well as they can" and remained "hopeful".
He said club members felt helpless when they learned of Mr Ellis's injury and realised he was in hospital 75 miles away from home, but they were determined "to try to take the financial strain off the family".
"I only put the target as a thousand pounds and I think we did that in about in 15 minutes, I had a lot of messages from people asking how they could support - it's been incredible."
More than £16,000 has been raised for the teenager, who has played for the club for about three years.
The money raised will go towards the family's costs of visiting Ben in hospital and his rehabilitation.
"It's going to be along recovery for Ben and the money raised will go towards his family's travel and hotel costs in Newcastle," said Mr Cameron.
The "sports mad" teenager played cricket at the club with his older bother James and also played football for Penrith 1st team.
Mr Cameron said the brothers "lived for sport" and added the family was preparing for the "long haul" but were "coping as well as they can" with Ben's injuries.
Cumbria Police has appealed for anyone who saw the collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A66 between junction 40 of the M6 and Kemplay Bank roundabout to contact them.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.