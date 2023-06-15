Second teenager dies following River Eden rescue
A second teenager has died after being rescued from a river last month.
A group of four friends are thought to have "dropped off a ledge" in the River Eden, Carlisle, a coroner said at the inquest into the first death.
It also heard a passer-by risked his life to try to save Lewis Kirkpatrick, 15, who died in the river on 26 May.
A 14-year-old boy, who was airlifted to hospital during the rescue, died while under medical care in the early hours of Thursday, Cumbria Police said.
'Couldn't swim'
The preliminary hearing was told Lewis had met his three friends after leaving home at about 16:30 BST.
Two members of the public saw the four boys paddling at the side of the river in the Rosehill area before they began to struggle.
Coroner Margaret Taylor said the youngsters had been "there for some time, walking further out, when they appear to have dropped off a ledge".
One managed to get to safety and told passer-by Luke Marwood "his friends needed help as they couldn't swim".
Mr Marwood managed to get hold of two of the boys, the coroner said, but he "was almost pulled under the water himself" as the pair panicked.
A full inquest will be held later this year.
