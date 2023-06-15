Carlisle residents' safety fears over man's mental health care
- Published
People in part of Carlisle say they are living in fear for their safety after a series of incidents involving a man thought to have mental health problems.
They claim the man, who is living in supported housing, has threatened and attacked people.
The alleged incidents have raised questions about the role of police in dealing with mental health issues.
The local NHS integrated care board, which commissions the man's care, said it takes residents' concerns seriously.
The individual concerned is not being identified by the BBC because of his vulnerability.
It is understood his care was commissioned by the NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care board and provided by a private company.
Local residents report having witnessed him punching people and throwing objects including bricks and power saws.
One described her fears about how his actions might escalate.
"He clearly talks about getting a knife and says, 'I'm going to stab you'. And I'm terrified that actually he does," she told the BBC.
One man recalled his wife "shaking with fear" as she called police when the man pounded on their door.
Despite the alleged incidents, local people are sympathetic and feel the man is not receiving the correct care.
'Could be a death'
The police have been called to deal him on several occasions in recent months, residents said.
Chris Wills, a Liberal Democrat councillor on Cumberland Council, told the BBC he feared there was a risk to life if someone retaliated against the man.
"There could be a death if this continues, it is that serious," he said.
"There's something wrong with the quality of care when police are called out so many times and it's very unfair on them."
It comes as a wider debate is taking place about the pressure on police to deal with mental health incidents.
The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley recently told health and social care services the force planned to attend fewer incidents in future and Humberside Police adopted a similar policy.
Mr Wills said he had raised concerns about the incidents in Carlisle with the NHS, but had struggled to get answers.
NHS North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care said it "does not discuss individual patients' cases in the media".
It added: "We take any concerns of local residents very seriously.
"With our partners, including local authority, we work extremely hard to enable vulnerable patients to live fulfilling and stable lives in the community, and to avoid placing people in hospital environments -unless this is fully justified.
"We regularly review all placements, and on rare occasions, we take steps to strengthen the arrangements."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.