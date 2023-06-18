Aspatria shops to be repainted in town makeover
A town will be given a splash of colour in a scheme to freshen up the look of its businesses and houses.
Cumberland Council said it will be "sprucing up" many high-street-facing properties in Aspatria, Cumbria.
The programme will cover up to £1,000 in paint and labour for each eligible town-centre property.
Council leader Mark Fryer said it will "add charm and vitality", when the work is completed, which should be by October.
"[It will make] it attractive to shoppers and visitors alike, and help to improve the appeal of this great town," he said.
"This is a great scheme which has worked really well in other towns and shows how a small investment can make a huge difference."
The scheme will also help to pay for the repair or replacement of broken drain pipes, guttering or outside lighting.
However, it is only open to buildings with frontages facing the main street within the defined town centre area.
Applications for funding must be submitted by 31 July, while all work must be completed by 29 September.
It is being funded by the government's Shared Prosperity Fund.
