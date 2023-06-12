Appleby horse fair: Man arrested after boy, 15, jumps from vehicle
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries when he jumped from a moving vehicle.
The child was injured at Long Marton Road in Appleby, Cumbria, at about 18:40 BST on Friday.
The incident involved a car towing a trailer and the boy is still in critical condition, Cumbria Police said.
The man had been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
It is believed the boy had been in the town for the annual horse fair, which is taking place between 8 and 14 June.
Officers had provided first aid before he was handed to medics at the North West Ambulance Service.
The road had to be closed for several hours, while emergency services attended the scene.
Earlier, the force said a man had since been released under investigation as inquiries continue.
A spokesperson said it was continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.
The annual horse fair sees thousands of people celebrate the heritage of the travelling community.
It is one of the largest events of its kind in Europe.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.