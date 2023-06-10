Teen critical after jumping from moving vehicle in Appleby
A 15-year-old boy is in a critical condition with head injuries after jumping from the back of a moving vehicle.
Emergency services were called to Long Marton Road, Appleby, Cumbria, at about 18:40 BST on Friday.
Cumbria Police said the incident involved a car towing a trailer and the boy was in town for the horse fair.
Officers provided first aid before they handed him to medics from the North West Ambulance Service.
The road was closed as police conducted inquiries but it has since reopened.
Witnesses have been asked to contact the police.
The annual horse fair sees thousands of people celebrate the heritage of the travelling community.
It is one of the largest events of its type in Europe.
