Kirkstone Pass closed as second stage of safety works begins
A major road in the Lake District has closed for four weeks as the second stage of safety work gets under way.
New crash barriers are being installed along 4.2-miles (6.8km) of the Kirkstone Pass between Brothers Water and Hird Wood.
Traffic marshalls will be at either end of the closure with a sign-posted diversion route in place, Westmorland and Furness Council said.
The road is due to reopen on Friday 30 June.
During the closure the Kirkstone Inn can be reached via Windermere and Ambleside, the council said, while businesses in Glenridding, Patterdale and Pooley Bridge can be accessed by the Penrith end of the A592.
Temporary traffic signals will then be installed for two weeks starting on Monday 3 July with closures from 19:00 to 06:00 BST.
It follows a closure in March which saw drainage works undertaken alongside the building of 200m (650ft) of new wall.
Councillor Peter Thornton, Westmorland and Furness Council's cabinet member for highways and assets, said it would cause short-term disruption but was "necessary to improve the long-term safety of the A592 route".
Further closures are scheduled for September and March.
