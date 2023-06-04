Smardale Gill viaduct repairs begin after two-year fundraiser
- Published
A Victorian viaduct is to be repaired after a two-year fundraising project to pay for "urgent" work.
Engineers found "considerable damage" from water penetration on Smardale Gill, near Kirkby Stephen.
The Northern Viaduct Trust, which looks after the 90ft-high (27m) structure, said it was "hugely grateful" to donors who helped pay for the work.
Neil Cleeveley, chair of Eden Viaducts which is part of the trust, said it was a "significant moment" for the group.
"It's going to be a busy couple of years and I hope people will bear with us while we undertake the repair work," he said.
"Our aim is to make sure that Smardale Gill Viaduct is fit for future generations to enjoy and that, in restoring it, we honour the incredible people who built it."
Built in 1861 to carry coking coal from the north-east of England to steel furnaces in south and west Cumbria, the viaduct closed in 1962.
It is Grade II-listed and cannot be demolished but campaigners were concerned access could be lost if it became too badly damaged.
Once work to make the viaduct water-tight is complete, repairs to the stonework will be carried out.
At least three of the 15 sandstone piers require urgent attention, the trust said.
It previously said about £100,000 was needed to pay for the work.
The path along the top of the structure will close to the public from Monday until the end of July.
Local walks are still open and alternative routes around the viaduct are available, if steep and narrow in places, the trust added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.