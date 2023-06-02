Barrow suspected arson sees three men taken to hospital
Three men were taken to hospital following a suspected arson attack in Cumbria.
Emergency services were called to Storey Square, in Barrow, at about 18:00 BST on Thursday.
Cumbria Police said two of the men had suffered serious injuries while the third was treated at Furness General Hospital for smoke inhalation.
A 57-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.
