Family pay tribute to Carlisle boy who died in river
- Published
The parents of a teenage boy who died in the River Eden have paid tribute to their "kind, caring and funny son".
Lewis Michael Kirkpatrick, 15, died after getting into difficulty in the water on 26 May.
His family thanked football fans who paid tribute to Lewis during the League Two play-offs on Saturday evening.
Emergency services and rescue teams carried out an "extensive search" after receiving reports of four teenagers in difficulty in the river last Friday.
A 14-year-old boy who was airlifted to hospital remains in a critical condition.
One boy swam to safety and another was rescued by a member of the public.
Rescuers found Lewis's body in the River Eden, Carlisle, on Saturday afternoon.
In a tribute issued via Cumbria Police, Nichola and Paul Kirkpatrick said Lewis had a "cheeky and infectious smile".
"Lewis was the baby of the family and his death has left a gaping hole that can never be filled.
"Lewis was a loving son, brother of Kyle and Nathan, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, friend, and boyfriend of Kiara."
The family said they were "overwhelmed" by the many messages of support they have received.
They urged people to consider the danger of swimming in rivers: "We don't want any other families to suffer the same, awful loss."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.