Maryport: Decision to scrap new pool over costs endorsed
A council has backed a decision to scrap plans for a new swimming pool which was deemed unaffordable.
The development at the Wave Centre in Maryport was turned down by Cumberland Council in April, which was then asked to reconsider the move.
Conservative MP Mark Jenkinson said it was "another kick in the teeth" for the town, despite securing funding.
Council leader Mark Fryer, Labour, said it would be like "buying a new car and not having the money to fill it up."
The council intends to ask the government if funding can be used for other projects in the town.
Mr Fryer told BBC Radio Cumbria he was dealt a "particularly bad hand" and, with potential costs running at £500,000 a year, funding would have to be cut from other services if approved.
"It would mean looking at children's services, it would mean looking at elderly care, it would mean looking right across the patch - that's the hand that we have and hopefully we are going to play that hand to the best of our ability," he added.
The original decision was scrutinised by a council committee after being called in by councillors.
The authority was also asked to approach a local community trust to run the pool, which was unable to do so.
Mr Jenkinson called the decision disappointing and said there was government support for local authority pools to remain open.
"The community of Maryport is absolutely right behind the building of the new pool and they have just given Maryport another kick in the teeth by being unwilling to reconsider the decision," he added.
The public will be consulted on a different plan for the town "as soon as possible".
