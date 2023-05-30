Drunk Carlisle woman admits hitting paramedic
- Published
A woman who punched a paramedic while drunk has told a court: "I can't remember any of it."
Nicola Milloy hit the North West Ambulance Service worker in the chest and became verbally abusive, Carlisle Magistrates' Court was told.
Two paramedics had responded to a 999 call alerting them to the 48-year-old who was unconscious in the city centre.
Milloy, of Duke Street, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker and will be sentenced next month.
She also admitted a second charge of failing to surrender to bail at the appointed time.
The court heard that on 11 February the paramedics had decided it was necessary to take Milloy to a hospital's accident and emergency department.
After getting her into the ambulance, Milloy punched one of the pair.
On entering her guilty plea to the assault, she told district judge John Temperley she had no recollection of the encounter.
Mr Temperley said: "Any assault on an emergency worker - in this case it was a paramedic trying to help you - is serious."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.